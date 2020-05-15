<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel tackled Dr. Rick Bright’s testimony on Thursday night and mocked President Donald Trump’s reaction towards his “disgruntled employee.”

Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testified over the whistleblower complaint he filed against the Trump administration after they allegedly pushed him out of his job for objecting to their coronavirus response.

But before the testimony began, Trump blasted Bright in a tweet on Thursday morning, labeling him a “disgruntled employee,” while also claiming he’s never “met him or even heard of him.”

Colbert read the tweet aloud, and added, “Before I assassinate this guy’s character, let me first say, I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

“And he should know a disgruntled, unhappy person when he sees one,” he joked. “Because he married three of ’em.”

Colbert added that he didn’t feel too reassured by the testimony and played a clip of Bright projecting that the U.S. is going to face “the darkest winter in modern history” due to the lack of leadership surrounding the coronavirus response.

Meyers also addressed the whistleblower complaint, noting that Bright testified while Trump continued to claim victory over the coronavirus.

The host then joked that Trump has been treating hydroxychloroquine like a dealer riding a white van, pushing illegal drugs to kids.

He then guessed that the president watched Bright’s entire testimony, despite the fact that he was on Fox News bragging about the China travel ban on Thursday morning.

“Of course, as he was watching that, there was a good chance Trump was sneezing into his hands, surrounded by reporters and wearing a face mask over his eyes. ‘If I can’t see you, I can’t give you the corona,’” Meyers said mimicking the president.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kimmel also took on Trump’s “new new whistleblower,” and wondered, “At this point, does Donald Trump have any ‘gruntled’ employees?”

“This was a scary hearing today. Dr. Bright warned us that the window was closing to address the pandemic, and you know, unless that window was a drive-through window at KFC, there’s no way Trump is even gonna bother,” Kimmel joked.

“Bright said if we don’t get our act together, the United States could be headed for ‘the darkest winter in modern history.’ The good news is, it sounds like he’s saying we might make it to winter.”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]