Late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel all went after the Trump administration’s coronavirus response on Wednesday, bashing the president for his nation’s high death toll and his own low approval ratings.

Colbert celebrated his “quarantine birthday” on his show before diving into his typical ridicule of President Donald Trump.”Today I turned more at risk,” Colbert said moments before his family surprised him with a cake.

“Despite having about 4 percent of the world’s population, the United States has over 25 percent of the cases and fatalities,” Colbert revealed once the festivities were over. “Yet Trump can’t stop patting himself on the back.”

The host then played a clip of the president claiming he’s proud of how low the death toll is in the U.S., claiming Trump made up the numbers since a John Hopkins poll places the nation’s death rate at 9th highest when compared to 140 other countries.

“Our government’s response has been so bad that Americans likely won’t be allowed to visit Europe anytime soon. Forget Europe — at this point, I’d settle for a trip to the International House of Pancakes,” Colbert joked.

“Well it’s just another day in the rolling nightmare that is the Trump era,” Meyers’ monologue started. “I wish I could just walk out of his presidency the way he walked out of that press conference on Monday.”

Meyers later cited a poll that showed 54 percent of Americans believe the government is doing a poor job preventing the spread of the coronavirus, while only 36 percent view Trump as a reliable source for information regarding the epidemic.

“Wow, that is shocking. I mean, how could you not trust the guy who said heat would kill the coronavirus, that cases would go down to zero, that it will go away in April, that a vaccine would come out soon, that hydroxychloroquine could be a gift from heaven, and that it could be cured by eating Lysol wipes out of a salad bowl with a fork and a knife?” Meyers mocked. “And for a little flavor, throw in some croutons and some balsamic disinfectant.”

The host then compared Trump’s approval rating to those of foreign leaders and U.S. governors, noting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has an 80 percent approval rating for how she’s responded to the coronavirus, while several U.S. governors have ratings above 70 percent.

He then went after Trump’s “obsession” with Barack Obama and “Obamagate”, criticizing him for ignoring the pressing medical emergency, and instead going after the former president on Twitter.

“Amid a horrific public health emergency that most voters agree he’s basically mishandled, the president is looking to prosecute his political opponents and elevate himself above the law,” he said. “That’s because he knows the coronavirus pandemic and a cratering economy threaten his political survival.”

“What a mess this is,” Kimmel said after playing a clip from Trump’s interview with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, which showed the president pushing for schools to reopen. “Donald Trump believes he can wish this virus away.”

The host then mocked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for hiding out in his house amid the entire outbreak, adding, “He’s basically grandpa Joe from Willy Wonka right now.”

Watch the clips above, via Youtube.

