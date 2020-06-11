<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon addressed Georgia’s controversial primary election on Wednesday night, blaming Gov. Brian Kemp for voter suppression, and noting that the malfunctions primarily occurred in communities with large black populations.

“Let’s just say, they tested negative for voting, because yesterday’s election was a catastrophe,” Colbert joked, referencing Georgia’s primary election on Tuesday, during which several machines malfunctioned or went missing, causing voters to wait in line for hours.

“Kemp is already notorious for voter suppression because, as Georgia’s secretary of state during the 2018 election that he ran in, and yet was somehow also in charge of, he purged more than 1.4 million voters from the rolls and held up tens of thousands of voter registration applications, mostly from African-Americans,” Colbert noted. “So when it comes to exposing systemic racism, Kemp has been whipping it out for years.”

Colbert then commented on the fact that Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018, could not even vote in the 2020 election because her absentee ballot came with a return envelope that was already sealed shut, deeming it unusable.

“So not only do we have to deal with widespread voter suppression,” Colbert said. “Evidently, some weirdo is going around licking people’s envelopes.”

Noah noted that with so much going on, it’s easy to forget that this year is an election year, and pointed out that this doesn’t mean lines get to look like the last scene in Jordan Peele horror Us.

“Nobody should have to wait four hours to vote. This is an election, not the latest pair of Jordans,” Noah joked, adding that nobody should have to struggle to vote, no matter their race or political party.

“You know, it’s funny how America has unlimited resources to make sure that countries around the world get democracy, but then America never seems to have the resources to make sure there’s democracy in America,” the host said. “I mean, if Atlanta wants more voting resources, maybe they should just declare that they’re a country in the Middle East: ‘Yo so, we’re actually Afghanistan-lanta, so can we get some that democracy cash?’”

Noah also noted that voting issues were especially bad in black communities in Georgia, adding that more than half of the counties that have closed voting locations since 2012 have large black populations.

“So as usual, when something goes bad in America, for black people, it gets worse,” Noah said. “So once again, America had an election day, and once again, America had a case of severe electoral disfunction, especially with coronavirus in the mix.”

Fallon mocked Georgia’s mismanaged primary election, claiming that it went so poorly, they even made the Iowa caucus look like a success.

“Seriously, not a good sign when The Masked Singer is better at running an election than an entire state,” Fallon joked.

Watch above, via Youtube.

