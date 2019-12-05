Late-night comedians had a field day with the leaked video of world leaders apparently mocking President Donald Trump at a NATO summit reception, calling out the “gossipy bitches” for daring to “laugh at our ridiculous president. That is our job.”

Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah likened the humiliation — and Trump’s abrupt decision to leave the summit a day early — to typical middle school drama.

Tthat video is amazing for two reasons, Noah said. “One, it is crazy that we were able to hear a private conversation between major world leaders. Like did they not know this was happening? And, two, when world leaders get together, they’re gossipy bitches just like the rest of us.”

“It’s like Trump was at a sleepover and all the other kids turned on him, you know. And now he’s just there, like: ‘Mom, I know it’s a day early, but can you come pick me up from NATO?'” Noah joked. “I know a lot of people don’t like Trump, but I don’t care who you are, man, every single one of us knows this feeling, finding out all the cool kids at school are laughing at you.”

“For Trump, the most hurtful thing is probably the fact that Boris Johnson joined in,” Noah pointed out. “That’s a shitty thing. That’s shitty, Boris. That’s a shitty move, Boris. That’s your friend! You know who Boris is? Boris is that one kid you think is your real friend, and then you see him over there trying to fit in with everyone else telling them your deepest secrets: ‘Oh, also, Donald told me he still pees the bed.’ ‘I told that to you in confidence, Boris!’”

Over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel’s first one-liner about Trump’s possible retaliation at Prime Minster Justin Trudeau was short and not-at-all sweet: “And now the bombing of Canada begins.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Kimmel said in mock on behalf of the country. “How dare they laugh at our ridiculous president. That is our job!”

Kimmel, too, zeroed in on the UK prime minister’s apparent betrayal of his close, conservative ally, Trump.

“He’s supposed to be the Donald Trump of England. And he’s laughing. You know you’re a mess when even this guy’s making fun of you,” Kimmel pointed out. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Donald Trump the one who said the world is laughing at us and he’s going to make it stop? If only there was some record of him saying that,” the ABC late-night host added before a supercut of Trump repeatedly bashing President Barack Obama during the 2016 campaign using that very line.

NBC’s Jimmy Fallon pointed out the irony of Trump retreating from mockery overseas only to face an effort to remove him from office here at home.

” Trump was so upset by the video, he actually cancelled a press conference and left NATO early,” Fallon said. “He was like, ‘Take me back to where I’m respected,’ and then flew home to where he is being impeached.”

Fallon then joked about another not-so-subtle rebuke of Trump during the summit, when Princess Anne seemingly broke official protocol and shrugged her shoulders when she didn’t shake hands with Trump and his wife.

“Last night, Trump and the First Lady also met with the Queen [Elizabeth II]. But after greeting the president, the Queen appeared to give her daughter, Princess Anne, a look for not coming over to greet Trump,” he noted, before making up an imaginary tirade from the the Queen to her daughter. “‘What the hell! We had a signal when I need you to get me out of the conversation, you knew that! I grab my purse in my right hand, you come in and save me.”

