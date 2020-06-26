<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon are all shocked that wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic has become a “culture war” — leading Colbert to say, “So now you’re a liberal snowflake if you don’t want to die.”

After noting that there are 35,000 new coronavirus cases in states across the U.S., Noah played a viral clip of Floridians erupting during a county meeting in Palm Beach after a unanimous vote required residents to wear masks.

Residents claimed that masks “literally” kill people, questioned the medical degrees of the doctors present and told them they would be “arrested for crimes against humanity,” and were horrified at the idea of getting “temperatured.”

“Yes, it appears America isn’t just dealing with a deadly strain of coronavirus, it’s also dealing with a deadly strain of stupidity,” he said. “If wearing masks killed people, there would be no doctors, no dentists, and no hockey goalies. Every hockey game would end with a score of 1,000 to 980. Why are we even arguing with these idiots?”

Noah went after social media and guessed that people who are against wearing masks have received their medical advice from their Facebook feeds, joking that they should stick to Instagram instead because the worst thing that could happen is “getting a butt lift and buying lots of plants,” adding, “but at least you’ll still believe in science.”

“I mean, do these people listen to themselves?” Noah asked. “Just think for a moment — you guys think every government and every health expert around the world is involved in some giant conspiracy to oppress everyone on Earth, but they don’t have the power to block that one video on YouTube that exposes the real truth?”

Colbert said, during his Thursday night episode, that he is disturbed by the coronavirus spikes, and questioned how President Donald Trump and his administration were not more alarmed by the situation.

“The obvious way to slow down infections is pretty simple,” he said. “It’s wearing a mask, but unfortunately, putting a piece of cloth on your face has become a culture war, thanks almost entirely to our president.”

Colbert played another clip of residents unwilling to wear a mask amid the pandemic, one claiming that he would die for the American flag and the Consitution.

“Well congratulations, if you don’t wear a mask, you got a good shot at,” Colbert said. “So now you’re a liberal snowflake if you don’t want to die.”

Fallon also played the clip of mask truthers at the Palm Beach county meeting, joking that not only is the video viral, but the people are too.

“That was like a dramatic reading of your uncle’s Facebook posts,” he said. “Finally, city officials were like, ‘Are you here for Bath Salts Anonymous? Because that’s down the hall.’”

Watch above, via Youtube.

