<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump’s visit to Arizona and the U.S.-Mexic0 border wall on Tuesday, poking fun at him for needing a pick me up after such a tough week.

“His approval rating has plummeted, his handling of the pandemic and protests have been a disaster, and his rally in Tulsa was seen as a flop,” Fallon said. “So, today, he decided to cheer himself up … Yep, Trump visited the wall today, because in time of crisis, it’s important to be with your loved ones.”

The host noted that Trump was there to honor a wall that is nowhere near complete, adding that he doesn’t even need to finish it, he just needs a banner letting people know that America is the “home of the coronavirus.”

“Yeah, Trump gave a speech at a church,” he added. “And the biggest part of that speech is where he showed everyone how he can drink communion wine out of one hand.”

Colbert also noted that Trump’s infamous border wall is much smaller than it is supposed to be at this point in his presidency.

“As he said, Trump is going to Arizona to celebrate building 200 miles of wall, but there’s a problem with that number — it’s not the number, ’cause the grand total of new wall where there was no wall before is three miles,” he said.

“So, three miles in a little more than three years, it’s 2,000 miles of border to cover, so he just needs to be president for 2,000 more years.”

[WATCH: Colbert confronts John Bolton over support for Trump and refusal to back Biden in 2020]

Colbert then went after Trump for visiting a second state with spikes in coronavirus cases this week.

“One problem with Trump’s visit is ‘Arizona has tallied almost 55,000 cases of Covid-19 and has doubled the number of cases in the last 15 days.’ Yikes, the University of Phoenix might have to start offering some of its courses online.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meyers focused on Trump’s campaign speech in Arizona instead of his visit to the border wall, mocking the church’s false claim that managed to acquire a ventilation system that kills the coronavirus.

“A megachurch in Phoenix is facing skepticism ahead of President Trump’s visit after it claimed to have installed a ventilation system that, quote, ‘kills 99.9 percent of Covid within 10 minutes,’” he said.

“Which sounds crazy but it’s still the most believable thing that’s ever been said in a megachurch: ‘Y’all, the Lord wants me to have a private jet. Why would a talking toaster lie to me?’”

Watch above, via Youtube.