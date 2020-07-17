Late Night Roundup: The Hosts Tackle the Twitter Hack: Only Way to Know if Trump Got Hacked is If the Spelling Was Correct

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon tackled Wednesday’s Twitter hack — Colbert joking that “for once Russia is the second biggest hacking story of the day.”

Several prominent Twitter users’ accounts were hacked on Wednesday, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, and the official accounts for Apple and Uber — leading to internet chaos.

The tweets included a message from the prominent figures, claiming they wanted to “give back” to the community and would be “doubling all payments” that users sent to a Bitcoin address.

“So Twitter released a statement saying that luckily the president’s Twitter account was not hacked. But how would they know? Noah asked “I mean, this is the same guy who tweets about beans, Iran and the Confederacy in the span of 10 minutes. He pre-hacks himself.”

“The only way you’d know if a hacker got Trump is if the spelling was correct,” Noah joked. “Guys, Trump spelled ‘coronavirus’ right, I think he got hacked.”

Colbert also addressed Twitter’s mass hack, in addition to the news that Russian hackers launched cyberattacks on centers researching the coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed that hackers are attempting to gain access to potential coronavirus vaccines, joking that soon enough, Americans will be receiving spam emails for bootleg cures.

“But for once, Russia is the second biggest hacking story of the day, because yesterday, major Twitter accounts were hacked in a Bitcoin scam,” Colbert added. “Now, if you’re not familiar, a Bitcoin scam is anything involving Bitcoin.”

“Twitter C.E.O. Jack Dorsey took to, well, Twitter to express his discontent, saying, ‘We all feel terrible this happened.’ Fun fact: ‘We all feel terrible this happened’ is Twitter’s official motto,” he joked.

Fallon similarly took on the Twitter hack and joked that Trump did not get hacked because to sign on to Twitter he “has to type in a password, do an eye scan, and then insert two Goya beans at the same time.”

“Yep, Joe Biden was hacked,” Fallon added. “Afterward, he was like, ‘Don’t be fooled by this scam — invest your money with a Nigerian prince instead. He’s giving away free iPhone 7’s.”

