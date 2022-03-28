‘With All Due Respect Ma’am, You Are the Meanest B*tch’: Laura Ingraham Airs Old Clip of Chris Rock Blasting Her

During a segment on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Monday’s Ingraham Angle played an old clip of Rock taking aim at Laura Ingraham.

Smith later received the Oscar for Best Actor and was heartily applauded by the audience. He has since apologized to Rock.

Raymond Arroyo joined Ingraham and expressed his disapproval with Smith and the audience.

“Giving him a standing ovation, Laura, after that assault is really everything that’s wrong with us as a people,” he said. “And I have to say it was shocking to watch that reaction. But Laura, I guess you now have grounds for a smackdown too. We found this clip from the 1990s.”

The show aired part of a 1996 episode of Politically Incorrect featuring Rock and Ingraham.

“What’s the lady, Laura Ingham?” asked Rock, botching her name. “With all due respect, ma’am, you are the meanest b*tch I ever–”

The rest of Rock’s line could not be heard because the audience – and Ingraham – burst into uproarious laughter.

After the clip played, Ingraham gave her reaction and appeared more concerned with her wardrobe at the time.

“That was 1996 at the Republican convention in San Diego,” she explained, cracking up. “He kind of does this thing.”

Arroyo noted, “And no violent reaction.”

“Look at my hair,” she said. “Most importantly, look at my outfit. That was tragic. Oh my god. Forget what he said. That is shocking to see that after all these years.”

“I’m glad Will Smith never went to a Don Rickles show,” concluded Arroyo.

