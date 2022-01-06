Laura Ingraham Slams Dick Cheney After Jan. 6 Comments: His Policies ‘Proved Thoroughly Unpopular – Some of Them I Actually Supported’

Laura Ingraham, previously a longtime booster of the administration of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, shredded their time in the White House on Thursday night.

The Fox News host was reacting to comments Cheney made at the Capitol earlier in the day. The former vice president said he is disappointed in Republican leadership’s handling of the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“It’s not leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years,” said Cheney after attending a speech by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the Capitol. Cheney joined his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the address. They were the only two Republicans in attendance.

“Now, let me say I’ve always liked Dick Cheney personally and I defended him when Nancy Pelosi and others trashed him,” Ingraham stated. “But the condition he and George W. left the party in, in 2008 was this: they lost the House, Senate, and of course the presidency.”

(Interestingly, those are all things that happened to the GOP during the presidency of Donald Trump.)

Ingraham noted that in May 2008, “Bush was the most unpopular president in modern history, with a 71% disapproval rating.” She said Cheney was notching similar approval numbers that year.

“So all the latter-day reinvention won’t change the fact that the Bush/Cheney policies proved thoroughly unpopular – some of them I actually supported.”

The Fox News host went on to say that the GOP has become more diverse since Bush and Cheney left office.

“And Dick Cheney comes to Capitol Hill to decry the direction of the party? A Republican Party that has grown more diverse, bigger, and more blue-collar since Cheney left Washington? Now that’s funny.”

Watch above via Fox News.

