Laura Ingraham Blames Build Back Better Agenda for Adding to National Debt – Even Though It Didn’t Pass

During Friday’s monologue, Laura Ingraham blamed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation for adding to the national debt. However, the bill stalled in the Senate last year and does not appear it will pass.

Ingraham said the White House’s “disgusting withdrawal in Afghanistan” and a “prolonged proxy war in Ukraine” have signaled to other countries that the United States is “adrift.”

“And can you blame them?” she asked. “How does anyone expect our enemies to fear us if so many of our own elites seem embarrassed by our history, disdainful of our founding and disgusted, frankly, by our traditions. And Biden’s White House has made their the disgust for America clear.”

She aired a clip of administration officials and Biden saying the country needs to do more to address racism, with the president saying it “has long haunted and plagued our nation.”

Ingraham reacted with disgust.

“In the end, you just can’t govern very well a country you fundamentally loathe,” she stated. “You can only rule over it.”

She then took aim at Build Back Better:

If Biden’s puppeteers are pulling strings right now, putting all those words in the teleprompter, if they really loved America, I mean really loved her, they wouldn’t be doing any of this. They wouldn’t have waved off Larry Summers on the inflation issue a year ago. They wouldn’t have put us deeper in debt with Covid and stupid Build Back Better spending.

She added that the Biden administration has “killed our energy independence” and accused it of “turning American against American on race.”

Ingraham then invited former George W. Bush secretary Ari Fleischer, to discuss how unpopular Biden is.

Watch above via Fox News.

