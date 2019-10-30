Fox News’ Laura Ingraham again went off on Democrats over the House impeachment inquiry, but also called out Senate Republicans and said they need to do more to fight back.

“The Senate majority leader must start using his power to stand up against the Democrats’ political reign of terror,” Ingraham said. “This is McConnell’s moment. He needs to show the American people that the GOP stands united behind the man that they elected to lead this country, run our foreign policy, help advance our economy. McConnell needs to make sure that every Republican keeps pressure on Pelosi, Schiff, and Schumer.”

She also said McConnell shouldn’t be acting like his hands are tied, arguing the impeachment rules “have largely been unchanged for decades and decades” and asking, “Probably time for some updating, don’t you think?”

Ingraham argued that McConnell should push for a “blisteringly short impeachment trial” (“maybe an afternoon”) because if it can be carried out like this, “our republic is at risk.”

She told Republicans that if the Democrats can impeach a president this way and their response is “we’re powerless,” then “maybe you didn’t deserve the majority in the first place.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

