Laura Ingraham Decries ‘The Feminization of Men’: People Are Drawn to ‘Manly Men Like Joe Rogan’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham opened her show Friday night saying that liberals are trying to undermine nuclear families by “feminizing” and weakening men.

“Where have all the men gone?” she asked.

Ingraham mocked the phrase “toxic masculinity” and said, “More people now see right through the attempt that they’re making to kind of wrap their attacks on tradition gender roles around an anti-bullying campaign. Well, that’s absurd, because real men do not bully. We know that. Real men don’t beat their wives. We know that. Real men don’t hurt animals or children. We know that. All decent people agree on that.”

She recalled a friend of hers whose dad would say “stop whining and be a man” and that “didn’t hurt my buddy one bit.”

“Today the radical left has one goal in mind,” Ingraham continued. “It’s to destroy the underpinnings of the nuclear family by targeting the distinct parental roles that fathers and mothers play.”

She pointed to Black Lives Matter and the entertainment industry, showing a clip from Pose and a clip from the movie Daddy’s Home 2.

“Women want men to be men,” Ingraham declared. “All the pajama boy fans are shocked that young men are flocking to non-effeminate men like Jordan Peterson… and they’re especially furious that millions are tuning in to listen to manly men like Joe Rogan.”

Men’s instincts to protect women, she added, are “slowly being beaten out of them by angry feminists or overly feminine men who love submissive types.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

