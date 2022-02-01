Laura Ingraham Feigns Tears Over Whoopi Goldberg’s Suspension: ‘I Can’t Go On’

During Tuesday’s handoff from Sean Hannity to Laura Ingraham, the Fox News hosts addressed the breaking news that ABC had suspended Whoopi Goldberg from The View for two weeks.

Goldberg made offensive comments about the Holocaust, of which she said, “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”

She added, “These are two groups of White people.”

Her comments sparked outrage. Goldberg later apologized, but it was not enough to avoid the suspension.

“Let not your heart be troubled,” Hannity said, signing off Tuesday night, “Because Laura Ingraham – she’ll give you her take on all the news of the day.”

“Oh no,” said Ingraham, lowering her face into her hands while fake pouting. “Wait, wait a second, wait a second. Did you say Whoopi Goldberg is suspended for two weeks?”

Here’s the rest of their exchange:

HANNITY: [Laughing] You’re awful. You’re just awful. INGRAHAM: [Fake crying] I can’t, I can’t, I can’t go on. Take the hour. Take the hour I can’t do it. HANNITY: All right, and this extended hour of Hannity tonight– INGRAHAM: No, I’m taking it back, nice try! HANNITY: You gave me the hour, I’m taking it! INGRAHAM: Ok, I have a question: is it scotch, bourbon, or vodka tonight? Which one? HANNITY: Tito’s vodka. INGRAHAM: I knew it. HANNITY: And maybe something else. INGRAHAM: Product placement. Alright, Hannity, awesome show as always.

