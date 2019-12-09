Fox News’ Laura Ingraham went off on the FBI for the findings in the DOJ IG report out today, but she also asked how it could possibly conclude there was no political bias at play.

“As predicted, Democrats hailing the release has a big relief and a vindication,” she said. “Don’t believe that for a nanosecond… [It’s] adevastating indictment of the FBI and intel-gathering apparatus.”

Ingraham noted the serious findings from IG Michael Horowitz about the serious errors in the FISA application process, but remarked that he “inexplicably found no evidence of bias.”

She ripped the FBI over the revelations from Horowitz but was still critical of his finding of no political bias:

“I know you’re probably asking what I’ve been asking myself all day. How could an impartial investigator — you’re the inspector general and it’s your lifetime goal to be an inspector general — looking at all of the facts, all the text messages, the exculpatory and the damning information, both that were left out in key places, the sheer volume of informants and agents involved in Crossfire Hurricane, how can you determine there was no political bias in the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe? It defies not just common sense, but the evidence has Horowitz himself developed. Nevertheless, Horowitz gave Democrats the talking point they craved.”

Ingraham added that Democrats shouldn’t be “breathing a sigh of relief,” given the ongoing John Durham investigation and his statement today about some of Horowitz’s findings.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

