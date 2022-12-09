Laura Ingraham Insists Twitter’s Shadow Banning Killed People

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham insisted that Twitter’s shadow banning led to deaths.

Former New York Times opinion editor and writer Bari Weiss publicized on Thursday night the latest in “The Twitter Files,” this time about Twitter’s shadow banning of right-wing and dissenting accounts, including right-wing pundit Dan Bongino, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Stanford medical professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Thursday, Bhattacharya lamented the censoring of people like himself on Twitter for being critical of certain Covid policies:

It’s one thing to say to suppress violent threats against people is absolutely appropriate. But then to turn around and then decide that they’re going to suppress discussions about basic scientific policy. I mean, I wasn’t saying anything that was threatening people other than maybe Tony Fauci and not physically, just his ideas. We needed to have a discussion, an open scientific discussion about the right policies for Covid. Imagine how different that all the small businesses stayed opened, all the people that wouldn’t have missed their cancer screenings, all the kids that wouldn’t kid be depressed and suicidal, all the the learning loss that could have been avoided if we just had an open scientific discussion. This was not a free and fair kind of discussion. It wasn’t science that happened. When we follow the science, it was not actually science we followed. It was something else entirely. It was censorship that I think led to the tremendously bad policies we’ve had over Covid and the failure that we’ve seen over the last three years.

Ingraham went beyond that analysis.

“I’m going to take IT further. I think this shadow banning actually could have, well, did a few steps removed; it led to death,” she said. “I mean, I think kids, because of these lockdowns, the mental health evidence that is piling up now all across the country, suicide, depression, anxiety, self-harm, everything we’re seeing that came out of those lockdowns, we couldn’t talk about it without getting suppressed. You were called a conspiracy theorist and so was I.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com