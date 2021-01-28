Financial trading company Robinhood’s abrupt trading freeze on Thursday garnered a great deal of bipartisan outrage, with both Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY)and Republican Senator Ted Cruz (TX) railing against the move.

But Cruz’s online show of solidarity with the New York congresswoman resulted in her firing back that she’s only interested in working with Republicans “that aren’t trying to get me killed,” referring to the violent Capitol mob — one of which has been charged for making disturbing, violent threats against her — and Cruz’s objections to the 2020 election results.

Laura Ingraham — who just so happened to have proposed a GOP/Ocasio-Cortez Congressional alliance back in November — said the tweet shows Ocasio-Cortez cares more about her “leftist brand” than getting things done.

“The keyboard warriors went wild with excitement” over AOC’s rebuttal, Ingraham said. “They want you to think AOC just exposed Cruz as some kind of phony. But in reality, it’s the senator who showed the world who AOC really is: someone who cares about her, I don’t know, leftist brand more than accomplishing good stuff for good American people.”

The Fox News host added that she thinks Ocasio-Cortez made a “huge mistake” by rejecting Cruz’s “good faith offer.”

Ingraham even said that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments on MSNBC Wednesday about “white supremacist sympathizers… at the core” of the House GOP is something that would incite more political violence.

