Laura Ingraham Praises Stacey Abrams’ Response to SOTU: ‘She Did Have Presence Tonight’

On Tuesday night, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham gave a rare bit of praise to a Democrat when she lauded Stacey Abrams‘ presence during her State of the Union response.

The comment came during a discussion about how Ingraham remembered during the Reagan years that after the State of the Union “the cabinet was dispatched.”

After listing Cabinet members, the Fox host stressed that Trump’s cabinet all have something to “amplify from this message today” but lamented that one of the possible failures in the White House communication was not better utilizing the “powerful people” in the cabinet.

Then turning to Abrams — the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and first black woman to deliver a response to the SOTU — she said this: “I got to say, Stacey Abrams, I think she did have presence tonight. She did much better than some of the people in the last few years.”

“She did the best she could with this economy that is booming by all accounts,” she continued on, noting that delivering speeches like this are never easy.

During Abrams’ speech, the rising Democratic star talked about joining with volunteers to distribute meals to furloughed workers.

“They waited in line for a box of food and a sliver of hope since they hadn’t received a paycheck in weeks,” she said. “Making their livelihoods a pawn for political games is a disgrace.”

Abrams also said this about the shutdown pinning it directly on President Donald Trump: “The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the President of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people–but our values.”

