Fox News’ Laura Ingraham tonight covered President Donald Trump‘s rally and how a “small section of the crowd” was chanting “Send her back!” when POTUS was going off on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The chant was roundly condemned tonight, including from some pundits who regularly criticize Omar. Ingraham tonight went off on the media for pouncing and “fram[ing] the entire rally around this one section of the crowd’s reaction.”

Ingraham said it’s just like how the press went after Trump supporters for “lock her up” chants, asking, “Are the media and the Democrats missing how many Americans feel about what they’re told about the way they should think from these four elected officials?”

Dan Bongino said there’s a clear “double standard” at play. He called it “straight-up asinine” to accuse Trump of racism, but did say at one point, “Some of the tweets could be worded differently and some of the language, probably, if you go back, he would take it back. I get that.”

Ingraham said it’s just “conjured-up outrage about ‘lock her up’ or ‘send them back,'” before bringing up Ayanna Pressley‘s quote saying, “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.”

“So now Trump is like the devil for an offhand comment that we’ve heard for decades,” Ingraham continued. “Not just directed at immigrants, but directed at people who seem ungrateful.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

