Laura Ingraham opened The Ingraham Angle Friday night by decrying “Biden’s insurrectionists.” The Fox host took aim at President Joe Biden, declaring him “the real threat” to the United States, and not the insurrectionist types who stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election. They did this after then-President Donald Trump told them they had to “show strength” and to march the Capitol where the electoral votes would be tallied. The rest is history.

No matter.

“America’s most dangerous insurrectionists,” Ingraham declared, “are not the goofy QAnon people in fur and face paint, ok? The real threat to our future is Biden and the well-heeled powerful forces who want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place. It’s not our diversity. It’s our freedom.”

After dismissing out of hand American’s famed melting pot as what makes America “great,” she turned to her first guest of the night, Matt Walsh, formerly of The Blaze. “Matt, you have to give the left credit. They’re totally unified when it comes to their own push for this collectivist marxist agenda in the middle of the chaos of pandemic. People are still demoralized and feel somewhat locked down and squared. But they stay together.”

“They do,” said Walsh. “They’re on the same page with destroying civilization. Give them credit for that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

