Laura Ingraham Says Family is Boycotting Nike After Company Nixes American Flag Sneaker: ‘Pathetic!!!’
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham blasted Nike on Monday in light of the news that the athletics company was convinced not to sell a new set of shoes inspired by Betsy Ross’ American flag.
The decision to yank the shoes reportedly happened after former NFL quarterback-turned-Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick objected to the design because the Ross flag – 13 stars representing the original 13 colonies – held connections with America’s history of slavery. In response, Ingraham declared the move “pathetic” and promised to boycott Nike for pulling the shoes back from retailers.
Pathetic!!! https://t.co/Pxk6imyw3M
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 1, 2019
No more @nike sneakers for our family. “Nike Nixes ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneaker After Colin Kaepernick Intervenes” https://t.co/4Dca4J5bmA
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 2, 2019
