comScore

Laura Ingraham Says Family is Boycotting Nike After Company Nixes American Flag Sneaker: ‘Pathetic!!!’

By Ken MeyerJul 2nd, 2019, 9:11 am

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham blasted Nike on Monday in light of the news that the athletics company was convinced not to sell a new set of shoes inspired by Betsy Ross’ American flag.

The decision to yank the shoes reportedly happened after former NFL quarterback-turned-Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick objected to the design because the Ross flag – 13 stars representing the original 13 colonies – held connections with America’s history of slavery. In response, Ingraham declared the move “pathetic” and promised to boycott Nike for pulling the shoes back from retailers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: