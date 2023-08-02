Laura Ingraham Says Ron DeSantis Would Be Indicted For Kidnapping Migrants If He Stood Chance of Beating Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham claimed on Tuesday that Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis would be indicted of kidnapping migrants if he were closer to beating former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

Following news of Trump’s indictment on four felony counts over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Ingraham said, “If the DOJ can actually get away with this, then anyone who ever speaks out against the DC establishment and does so forcefully, anyone who takes a stand on issues from China to the border to trade, they’re all vulnerable.”

She went on to reference DeSantis’ infamous migrant stunt, arguing:

Now Tom Massie joked yesterday that it would help DeSantis if he got indicted. Well, I’ll tell you tonight, if it looked like DeSantis was close to beating Trump, he would be indicted. They can swamp you with tens of millions of dollars in legal bills. Maybe it’s for DeSantis sending migrants to California, he kidnapped them, I could see that being charged. Look, they can harass a poor 54-year-old building manager at Mar-a-Lago as they did last night, or the personal valet of Donald Trump, in an effort to squeeze the whole process and squeeze out some type of cooperation from those two people. They don’t have any money, they don’t have any status, but they can be targets, just like anyone else.

DeSantis protested Trump’s indictment in a statement on Tuesday, despite acknowledging that he had not read the charges.

“While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts,” he wrote, arguing, “Washington, DC is a ‘swamp.’ It is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.”

Watch above via Fox News.

