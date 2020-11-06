Fox News host Laura Ingraham appeared to accept President Donald Trump’s large possibility of losing the election before stating that she wasn’t “conceding anything” later in her primetime show’s monologue.

“If there is no path for Donald Trump’s second term, it doesn’t mean the end of the ‘America First’ movement or his role in leading it. On the contrary, this is only the beginning. For now, it’s time to take our gains, learned from our defeats, and confidently expand one of the greatest political movements for the past 100 years,” Ingraham stated.

Later in the monologue, Ingraham stated that Trump’s loss would be difficult, comparing it to a “gut punch,” while adding that she is not “conceding anything tonight.”

“Now losing, especially when you believe the process wasn’t fair, it’s a gut punch. I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way, but losing, if that’s what happens, is awful. But President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward,” she stated. “Then, the love and respect his supporters feel for him, it’s only going to grow stronger and his legacy more historically significant.”

via Fox News.

