Laura Ingraham Slams Lindsey Graham’s ‘Dangerous and Stupid’ Call for Putin’s Assassination

Barely an hour after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Hannity calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin by his inner circle, Laura Ingraham called the senator’s remarks “dangerous and stupid.”

Ingraham did not cite Graham’s appearance on Fox News, but rather tweets he sent shortly after his appearance on the network on Thursday night.

“Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there more successful Col. Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.”

The senator was referring to one of Julius Caesar’s assassins and a German officer who attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944.

Graham tweeted the remarks after his appearance on Fox News.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Speaking with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ingraham played a clip of former CIA director John Brennan on MSNBC declaring, “I do believe that Putin’s days are numbered.”

Ingraham turned to Cotton and said,

Senator, is there any intel that you know that Putin’s days are numbered? I know Lindsey Graham earlier tonight tweeted that basically someone needs to quote, “take him out,” or maybe I’m paraphrasing. But he’s basically saying someone should assassinate Putin. I don’t know why a sitting U.S. Senator would be tweeting that out. It seems dangerous and stupid to say that. And we like Lindsey Graham, but that’s just a stupid comment. But Brennan says his days are numbered.

Cotton replied he hadn’t seen any information that would lead him to believe Putin’s reign is nearing an end.

“Senator, do you think your colleague should’ve been tweeting out that Putin should essentially be assassinated by someone?” Ingraham asked. “Do you think that’s helpful?”

Cotton dodged the question by saying the focus should be on getting Russian soldiers out of Ukraine and to save “as many Ukrainian lives as possible.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Correction: This story has been corrected to note that the attempted assassination of Hitler was in 1944, not 1942.

