Laura Ingraham Snaps at Larry Kudlow for Mildly Defending His Liberal Friend, Promptly Apologizes: ‘Sorry to Jump on You’

Laura Ingraham ranted at Larry Kudlow on Thursday night after the Fox Business Network host called a top Biden economic adviser an “old friend” and “a lovely man.”

Ingraham presented Kudlow with a clip of Jared Bernstein, who serves on the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

“Is this economy in a position of strength to face what’s coming at us?” Bernstein asked on CNN earlier in the day. “The answer, if you look at our job market, our GDP growth, if you look at how household incomes are doing, how their savings are doing, you would conclude that we are approaching this moment from a position of strength.”

Ingraham noted that GDP shrank in April and said, “People are getting poor in the United States.”

Kudlow began his reply with a defense of Bernstein as a person.

“I wanna say, Jared Bernstein is an old friend of mine, and personally he’s really a good–he’s a lovely man.”

Ingraham cut him off and snapped at him:

“I’m sure he saves kittens from trees, Larry. But this is the country going down the tubes. I’ve gotta say, I love you and you’re one of my favorite people. Everybody’s friends with everyone in Washington and New York. We all love each other. We all–that’s great. Our country is falling apart. And these people are lying about it. I don’t think we can mince words at this point. They’re lying to the American people. I’m sorry to jump on you. I’m fed up with it.

Kudlow took it in stride.

“Yes, I understand,” he replied, before addressing Bernstein’s remarks.

“Analytically, I don’t know what Jared’s talking about because in fact, he’s talking about consumer incomes,” he continued. “Look, consumer incomes – after inflation – are falling. And small business incomes – after inflation – are falling. So, I’m not sure where he’s coming from on this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com