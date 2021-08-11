Laura Ingraham Tells Fox Viewers People Want School Mask Mandates So They Can ‘Terrify Our Kids’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham told her viewers on Wednesday night that public health officials want school mask mandates not to keep kids safe from the coronavirus but actually to “terrify” them.

There has been a push across the country for schools to implement mask mandates, with new concerns about kids getting covid in recent weeks.

Ingraham said this is part of Democrats “controlling kids with fear,” and said public health officials “are turning our young people into covid paranoiacs.”

As evidence of this, Ingraham played a clip of a Florida 12-year-old asking her school board to implement a mask mandate to protect kids like her 10-year-old brother, who can’t get the vaccine right now.

Ingraham reacted by saying, “This is so sad, and I blame the parents, but mostly I blame the Democrats. They want everyone scared.”

She went on to say the reason people want kids to be masked up in schools as covid-19 continues to surge throughout the country is to scare them:

They’d do this even if everyone was vaccinated. They’d do it in states where they control every aspect of government. They’d do it, and they’d do much more, if there were no Republicans at all. Why? Because their agenda is based on fear. Sure, fear of covid, but fear of climate change, fear of capitalism, fear of standards, fear of hard work, fear of religion, fear of your fellow Americans, fear of our history. They want to terrify our kids, to train them to feel helpless and afraid, to teach them that the world is a very terrifying place, and only the “experts” in big government can protect them.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

