Fox News’ Laura Ingraham tonight covered the testimony of Lt. Col. Alex Vindman after her much-criticized coverage Monday night.

Tonight Ingraham said, “While we of course salute Vindman’s service to this country, that service does not insulate him or any member of the armed services from criticism or scrutiny, especially when they’re still on active duty. And let’s face it, if the lieutenant colonel had been on the call and dismissed any wrongdoing by the president, Democrats and the media probably wouldn’t sound like this.”

She showed clips of others on cable news praising Vindman, saying there are others who “served in uniform who the Democrats found plenty of fault with over the years.”

Last night Ingraham questioned Vindman’s background based on this paragraph in the New York Times:

While Colonel Vindman’s concerns were shared by a number of other officials, some of whom have already testified, he was in a unique position. Because he emigrated from Ukraine along with his family when he was a child and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian, Ukrainian officials sought advice from him about how to deal with Mr. Giuliani, though they typically communicated in English.

Ingraham remarked, “Here we have a U.S. national security official, who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House apparently against the president’s interest and usually, they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?”

You can watch her comments tonight above, via Fox News.

