Fox News’ Laura Ingraham played a thought experiment tonight: what if Congressional leaders could be impeached?

Yes, in her opening monologue tonight, Ingraham basically drafted hypothetical articles of impeachment against Adam Schiff and other top Democrats

The two articles of impeachment announced against the president are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. So two of Ingraham’s articles of impeachment against Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, etc. were abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

She argued that Schiff has committed abuse of power, as well as Pelosi because “this sham impeachment has the effect of freezing action on other really important legislative priorities.”

“While aid to Ukraine was delayed for a number of days, Nancy Pelosi delayed aid to you, the workers of America, via this mega trade deal, for a year. Actually, 13 months,” Ingraham argued. “All for her own, personal, political benefit.”

Ingaham went on to accuse Schiff of lying under oath — her second article of impeachment — because of his “totally made up” reading of the Trump call during a hearing.

She also said the the third article of impeachment would be invasion of privacy because of how Schiff obtained the phone records of Rudy Giuliani, Devin Nunes, John Solomon, etc.

“Schiff’s entire investigation was about how the president supposedly used his position of power to dig up dirt on a political opponent,” she argued. “But that is precisely what Schiff himself did here. This was a fishing expedition that ensnared 3,500 pages of phone records in its wide net.”

Finally, Ingraham said top Democrats in Congress would face an article of impeachment on obstruction of Congress, citing Schiff not testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and on how he’s pushed back against Republican calls to hear from the whistleblower.

“Okay, now, if Trump can obstruct Congress without any type of court proceedings, then the Chairman of the Intel Committee can also obstruct Congress. If they’re going to play this game, then let’s play it,” Ingraham said. “He can obstruct Congress by refusing to give Republicans their rights to call witnesses, including the whistleblower. Adam Schiff, yes, guilty as charged.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

