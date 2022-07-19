Law & Order Crew Member Shot Dead By Gunman on Set

A 31-year-old crew member on the hit show Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed inside a vehicle Tuesday morning in New York City, the New York Post reported.

According to Variety, the man was a parking enforcement worker, as part of set security, reserving spaces for filming trucks that were set to arrive for filming.

He was shot around 5:15am and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made. His identity has not yet been released and filming has been halted for today following the incident.

A spokesperson for NBC and Universal Television said, “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

A shocked neighbor told local station ABC7 that filming down the street is not an uncommon event. “They’re just doing their job, just setting out cones and making sure cars are where they belong,” resident Ian Oberholtzer said. “Nothing out of the ordinary, and everyone’s very used to it by now.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently in it’s third season and often films outside around various boroughs of New York.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com