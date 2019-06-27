MSNBC appeared to feature more fireworks in the post-debate analysis than that which was offered in the first Democratic Primary Debate for the 2020 candidates Thursday evening.

Saturday Night Politics host — and frequent Morning Joe contributor — Donny Deutsch started off by deriding the general election chances of rising hopeful Elizabeth Warren, saying he did “not believe Elizabeth Warren on stage with Donald Trump Beats him. And I think if we’re honest with ourselves and we look hard at ourselves I think a lot of people agree with me.”

Deutsch then followed with damnation with the faint praise “I think she’s delightful, I think she’s wonderful. I’m a big fan. I just don’t think she has what it takes to beat this president.”

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell wasn’t feeling Deutsch’s analysis, which he called out in a remarkably candid, if not harsh manner.

O’Donnell showed his Southie Boston upbringing, laying into his cohort with “Let’s just identify this for what it is, pure guesswork a year and a half away and so it has and I say this respectfully, zero value…”

Deutsch shot back “Don’t tell me it has zero value!” to which O’Donnell replied “It does…It’s a zero guess tonight.”

Deutsch apparently considers himself an expert in “understanding human behavior” which was a salient point he felt worth making, but O’Donnell did not demur. “There’s no science in it, there’s nothing in it,” O’Donnell said, adding “and you can put any time you want in the wild guess you just made and it doesn’t make it true.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

