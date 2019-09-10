MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell opened his show tonight by saying one of the biggest problems President Donald Trump could face in 2020 is “John Bolton‘s memoirs.”

O’Donnell said publishers are probably trying to figure out opening bids to Bolton now to get him to pen a tell-all which would come out in the final months of the next presidential election:

“John Bolton is in a position to write and deliver the most explosive Trump book ever, which means it would be one of the best-selling books in publishing history if the book hits bookstores before Donald Trump goes down to defeat on Election Day if, as all polls now indicate, is most likely — that’s the most likely version of our next presidential election according to the polls as of now.”

And given how Bolton has already disputed the White House’s version of events about his ouster, O’Donnell said such a book is very likely and that he may not exactly “protect Donald Trump out of personal loyalty to Donald Trump.”

