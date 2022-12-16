Lawrence O’Donnell Offers Lengthy Trump Psychoanalysis, Claims Digital Cards Show ‘How Much He Hates What He Sees’ In the Mirror

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell offered a psychoanalysis of Donald Trump after the former president announced he was selling a limited series of digital cards, one of which shows him as some kind of superhero shooting lasers out of his eyes.

The “major announcement” from Trump has been widely mocked — though the cards appear to already be fetching ridiculous prices after being sold for $99 a pop — but O’Donnell went deeper than most on Thursday in his coverage of the cards, theorizing on Trump feeling “inadequate.”

O’Donnell played past footage from The Last Word featuring psychiatrists claiming Trump rejects reality and is unqualified to be president.

“Somewhere inside Donald Trump, he knows what the psychiatrists are saying about him is true,” O’Donnell said.

The Trump cards, the MSNBC host claimed, show how just how much Trump “hates what he sees when he looks at himself.”

O’Donnell took his analysis even deeper, focusing on Trump comparing the digital cards to baseball cards. The MSNBC host went all the way back to Trump’s childhood when trying to crack the mystery motivation of these $99 digital cards.

O’Donnell said:

“When Donald Trump was in high school and was playing baseball, he no doubt dreamed, as all of us do when we’re kids playing baseball, of someday being on a baseball card, but he wasn’t good enough. And he knows he wasn’t good enough. Donald Trump knows that he doesn’t look like the fake superhero in that card that he put out today, but he is telling you very openly and very desperately how much he wishes that he looked like that.”

Honing in on the laser eyes card, O’Donnell theorized the image is a “precise measure of just how inadequate Donald Trump feels.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

