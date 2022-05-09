Lawrence O’Donnell Rips ‘Corruption of the Constitution’ For Letting ‘Stupidest Man’ Appoint 3 Justices: ‘Much Weaker Document Than We Thought’

Lawrence O’Donell ripped the U.S. Constitution on Monday for allowing former President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court.

In the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion which shows the court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a lot of anger has been directed at Trump.

Beginning with Neil Gorsuch in 2017, Trump went go on to nominate one-third of the Supreme Court during his term in office.

In 2018, he nominated Brett Kavanaugh. After the 2020 death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, he nominated Amy Coney Barrett. Both were confirmed following contentious hearings.

All three of Trump’s justices reportedly have joined Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas in aiming to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion case.

On The Last Word, O’Donnell sidestepped blaming Trump, and he instead blamed the U.S. Constitution:

Donald Trump is obviously, by a gigantic order of magnitude, the stupidest man who has ever won the Electoral College. And in the presidency, stupidity is dangerous. And thanks to the corruption of the Constitution, which has turned down to be a much weaker document than we thought, Mitch McConnell refused to follow the Constitution requirements of the senate giving the president of the United States advice and consent on president Obama’s last supreme court nominee.

O’Donnell did not mention Attorney General Merrick Garland by name. But Garland was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2016, after the death of Antonin Scalia.

McConnell, who was then the Senate majority leader, ruled out giving Garland a hearing, citing the then-upcoming presidential election.

O’Donnell said that due to McConnell’s actions, he “set up the stupidest president in history to appoint one-third of the Supreme Court.

“That is corrupting the Constitution,” he concluded. “And now, the constitutionally-corrupted Supreme Court is working on a draft opinion, in which five Supreme Court justices, only one of whom was appointed by a Republican president, who actually got the most votes in the presidential election, will for the first time in the country’s history revoke a constitutional right.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com