Lawrence O’Donnell Taunts Right For Not Going to ‘War’ After Trump Raid: ‘There is No Uprising!’

According to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, there is no massive outrage about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property being searched by the FBI and all the proof you need is that no literal wars broke out the following day.

Opening The Last Word on Tuesday evening, O’Donnell first read a short fundraising email from Trump seeking political donations and mocked the former president for not stirring up greater outrage after breaking news of the raid, which is reportedly related to classified documents being taken from the White House, though online speculation is that it is connected to the January 6 investigation.

“Well, nothing happened today. Donald Trump broke the news last night about the FBI raid on his Florida home in the desperate hope that it would provoke coast to coast outrage by Trump supporters, a national uprising by Trump supporters, but nothing happened. There was no uprising,” O’Donnell said.

The anchor referenced a tweet from conservative comedian Steven Crowder — referred to by O’Donnell only as an “empty headed Trump supporter” — in which Crowder reacted to news of the raid by writing to his 1.9 million followers: “Tomorrow is war. Sleep well.”

Tomorrow is war. Sleep well. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 9, 2022

O’Donnell must have taken the message literally because he noted with glee that no one actually went to war, including Crowder.

“Not one of them went to war today, including the guy who wrote the tweet,” O’Donnell said.

Despite the verbal outrage from many, O’Donnell claimed Trump’s supporters “did absolutely nothing” in response to the raid and accused the media of distorting and “amplifying” the former president’s amount of supporters by highlighting extremist rhetoric online.

More proof of Trump’s dying base, according to O’Donnell, is the fact that millions of voters in Florida did not drop everything on a Tuesday to demonstrate outside Mar-a-Lago. Some did, one of whom O’Donnell also attempted to dunk on for not being up for this hypothetical war.

“That guy’s not going to war for Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said after playing footage of a Trump supporter named Justin Navarez. “Justin’s not going to war for Donald Trump. He’ll hold a flag for a while. That’s about it.”

America is not being “ripped apart,” O’Donnell later added, accusing “right wing social media” of trying to push this narrative.

“There is no outrage. There is no uprising,” he said. “If you take the TV cameras away, there will be zero Trump supporters outside of Mar-a-Lago. 74 million Trump voters today did absolutely nothing in response to the FBI search of Donald Trump’s home.”

