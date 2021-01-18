MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said on Monday night that even though President Donald Trump is leaving office in disgrace, he’s likely doing so with more support than Richard Nixon had when he left.

O’Donnell opened his show talking about the likelihood of a presidential self-pardon — which he speculated Trump could do in secret — and brought up the impending Senate impeachment trial.

He said given all the statements from the rioters, “the people who might turn out to be the most effective witnesses against Donald Trump in his impeachment trial in the Senate are the very people who love him so much that they invaded the Capitol for him, they love him so much that they committed federal crimes for him, and they love Donald Trump so much that they murdered a police officer for him.”

O’Donnell circled back to that level of support Trump enjoys from the base later in the segment, drawing the comparison to Nixon:

“The year after Richard Nixon left office, it was very hard to find anyone who could remember voting for him. It just became something that people weren’t willing to admit. There may be some erosion like that with Donald Trump, but his supporters seem to be more strongly attached to him than Richard Nixon’s were.”

PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor noted that there are plenty of Trump supporters willing to boast about standing by the president and his lies about a stolen election. She added that the riots may have woken some people up to the threat of white supremacy after it “literally crashed and attacked our U.S. Capitol.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]