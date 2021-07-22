The legal team representing Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn hit back at Tucker Carlson’s insults to their client by blaming the storming of the U.S. Capitol on the Fox host’s supporters.

Carlson blasted the January 6th House Select Committee Wednesday night after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow Representatives Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) to be appointed to it. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy retaliated by pulling all of the other congressmen he picked to serve on the committee.

“On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi will call a Capitol Police Officer called Harry Dunn. Dunn will pretend to speak for the country’s law enforcement community. But it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop,” Carlson said. “Dunn is an angry left-wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally for Nancy Pelosi.”

Dunn is expected to testify before the committee and has been outspoken about the racist abuse he took from the Capitol mob that day, plus his disdain for Republican opposition to investigations of the riot. As such, Carlson went on a prebuttal against his testimony by calling Dunn “an angry left-wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally for Nancy Pelosi.”

Shortly after those comments aired, Mark Zaid put out a statement on behalf of Dunn’s attorneys, bashing Carlson’s slight on Dunn’s heroism when he never served “a day in uniform, whether military or law enforcement.” Zaid then drew a connection between Carlson and the Capitol riot, claiming the insurrectionists were not just supporters of former President Donald Trump, but fans of Carlson as well.

“Our client has served 13 years in law enforcement and on January 6, 2021, fought against an insurrectionist violent crowd — no doubt many of them Carlson’s supporters — to protect the lives of our elected officials, including Vice President Pence,” Zaid said. “Frankly, the last thing Carlson wants is the truth to emerge of what happened that day and why.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com