Lawyer on MSNBC: Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Came Off Like a Boy Scout’ On the Stand

A lawyer remarked on MSNBC on Thursday that Kyle Rittenhouse “came off like a Boy Scout” on the witness stand on Wednesday in his trial.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three victims, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, WI, last year after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Rittenhouse is currently on trial for multiple charges related to the shootings, and testified in his own defense on Wednesday.

During Stephanie Ruhle Reports, Ruhle asked MSNBC legal analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden, a former prosecutor, whether Rittenhouse did “enough” on the witness stand and if “it was a good move to testify.”

“Honestly, the prosecution has a really challenging case,” replied Feden.

“In this case I don’t know that it was necessary for Kyle Rittenhouse to even take the stand because I thought that the case was weak, and I think that, you know, again, with the prosecutor’s very heavy burden, they probably could have still ended up with an acquittal without Kyle Rittenhouse taking the stand,” she continued. “However, he was very rehearsed, well coached. He came off like a Boy Scout. And that really undermined the prosecution’s narrative that this was a cold-blooded killer coming down there to kind of, you know, just kill people.”

“However,” contended Feden, “the prosecutor did make some really good points onn cross-examination that really did hurt the defense. Again, with the prosecutor’s heavy burden, it is going to be a challenging case and he really could walk off with an acquittal.”

