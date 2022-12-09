Lee Zeldin Stuns Gutfeld, Fox Audience Silent After Shocking Confession: ‘Oh My God, You’re Not a Coldplay Fan, Are You?!’

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) made the shocking mistake of admitting he’s a Coldplay fan, inspiring silence and then relentless mockery during a Fox News appearance.

The former gubernatorial candidate appeared on Gutfeld! and made his confession while host Greg Gutfeld and the guests were discussing actress Jennifer Lawrence bizarrely and wrongly claiming she was the first female lead in an action movie in 2012.

“This isn’t the worst thing she’s done,” Gutfeld said of the Hunger Games actress. “She dated Chris-what’s-his-face from Coldplay.”

Lawrence previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“I think that’s ok. Have you been to a Coldplay concert?” Zeldin said.

“Oh my God! You’re not a Coldplay fan, are you?!” a stunned Gutfeld said as the room grew noticeably silent.

“I was not a Coldplay fan until I went to a concert,” Zeldin said, earning verbal protests from everyone except Fox News anchor Julie Banderas, who admitted she’s also a fan.

“They were pretty good. They were working it,” Zeldin said of his concert experience.

“You will never be elected governor,” Gutfeld declared in response.

Fox News analyst Kat Timpf thanked the audience for “remaining appropriately silent” while Zeldin admitted his questionable musical tastes.

“You just lost my vote for everything,” Gutfeld added.

As for Lawrence, the actress didn’t get much support over her action movie claim, which was relentlessly mocked on Twitter.

“This is a perfect example of my favorite category of people. Jennifer Lawrence is 32 years old and those in the millennial category sometimes believe the world did not exist until they entered it,” Banderas said.

Lawrence claimed no woman was put in a lead in an action movie before her in 2012 because studios didn’t think it would be profitable, ignoring female-led action movie hits over the decades like Aliens and T2: Judgement Day.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com