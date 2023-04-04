‘Legal Super Tuesday’: Jonathan Turley Calls Trump Arrest Start of ‘New Type of Presidential Campaign’

Legal commentator Jonathan Turley pronounced Donald Trump’s surrender at Manhattan Criminal Court “legal Super Tuesday” on Fox News Tuesday afternoon, declaring that it would mark “the beginning of a new type of political campaign.”

After speculating about whether the judge might consider moving Trump’s trial out of Manhattan should Trump’s attorneys request as much, Turley remarked that “I think that what you’re gonna see is that this is sort of Super Tuesday, a legal Super Tuesday for Donald Trump.”

Turley continued:

This is the beginning of a new type of presidential campaign. We haven’t faced this issue since a socialist named Debs ran for office while incarcerated. This president is going to be running on this issue, and the public may be voting on it. And so starting today, we’re going to have a presidential election like one we’ve never seen before, where the criminal justice system itself may be on the ballot.

In the days since Trump’s impending indictment became public knowledge, his campaign has raised several million dollars, and polls have shown Trump expanding his lead in national polls of a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential primary contest between Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The political considerations were revisited later in the segment when Fox host John Roberts asked Martha MacCallum if the indictment could mark a “reboot” of Trump’s campaign?

“It could be. I think as Bret [Baier] noted earlier in the day, when the president announced his campaign to run again in 2024, it didn’t get a whole lot of hoopla,” argued MacCallum. “It was fairly quiet, and this has clearly created a lot of drama and a lot of attention around the former president.”

Trump is set to speak from his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination last November, on Tuesday night.

