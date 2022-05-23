‘Let Biden Be Biden’: Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow Defends President’s China Remarks

Former Reagan and Trump administration official Larry Kudlow praised President Joe Biden on Monday for remarks he made about China and Taiwan.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, a reporter asked Biden if the United States would be “willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan” if China attacks the island.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

“You are?” asked the reporter.

“That’s the commitment we made,” he said.

But shortly thereafter, the White House issued a statement attempting to clarify.

“As the president said, our policy has not changed,” the statement said. “He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

On his Fox Business Network show on Monday, Kudlow defended Biden.

“Now I never thought I’d say this, but right now I’m gonna argue, let Biden be Biden, ok?” Kudlow stated before summarizing the reporter’s question. “Ok, get ready. The president answered, ‘Yes.’ Ding, He got it right. The meds were working. And Biden went on with a very good answer and I’m going to quote, ‘That’s the commitment we made. We agreed with the One China policy. We signed on to it but the idea that that can be taken by force, just taken by force is just not appropriate.’ That’s Biden. I say good and I agree.’”

Under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the U.S. is not obligated to intervene militarily in the event of an attack by China. However, the law says “the United States shall provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character and shall maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or social or economic system, of the people of Taiwan.

Kudlow’s remarks come as former Speaker Newt Gingrich similarly lauded Biden for his comments.

