‘Let Her Finish’: Katie Pavlich Defends Jessica Tarlov During Tense Debate On The Five Over Hunter Biden

Fox News personality Katie Pavlich demanded that her fellow Fox co-hosts stop interrupting Jessica Tarlov during a tense debate over the Hunter Biden special counsel probe.

During Friday’s airing of The Five, Jeanine Pirro and Tarlov argued about the significance of David Weiss being elevated to special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Tarlov noted that Republicans were unhappy with Weiss being appointed special counsel because they rather have “John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani.” Pirro interrupted her liberal colleague, arguing that Weiss could not be trusted because he lied to Jim Jordan about having “all the power he needed.”

“Can I finish?” Pirro said to Tarlov, who tried to rebut her. “He lied to Jim Jordan when he said he had all the power he needed because we know from an October 2022 meeting with the FBI, the IRS and then in a contemporaneously made business record that he said he wasn’t given permission to prosecute the other jurisdictions. That’s a lie!”

The conversation became even more heated when Tarlov attempted to respond to Pirro, but was interrupted by Lawrence Jones, which forced Pavlich to step in on her behalf.

TARLOV: That is not a lie… David Weiss confirmed– LAWRENCE: You know what’s not a lie? TARLOV: You know what’s not a lie? That you’re cutting me off. PAVLICH: Just let her finish her point first. TARLOV: Oh, that’s very generous of you, thank you.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com