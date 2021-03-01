American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp and Democratic strategist Chris Hahn went to head-to-head on Fox News in an intense clash over voting laws and widespread fraud claims.

As the two joined Martha MacCallum to offer their early 2022 election predictions, Hahn hypothesized that “Republicans will do everything they can to gerrymander the seats they need” in order to win. While MacCallum objected to Hahn’s prediction, the conversation segued into a broader discussion of voting practices when Schlapp blasted the H.R.1 election reform bill proposed by House Democrats.

“That would actually undermine all these state election rules,” Schlapp claimed. “It would nationalize our elections process. If you thought there was wrongdoing and a lot of illegal voting in the last election, wait until H.R.1 passes. It’ll be our worse Democratic nightmare.”

“More suppression is all you want,” Hahn dismissively responded. “All Matt wants and all conservatives want is fewer people to vote, because when a lot of people vote, Republicans with no policies do not win.”

The discussion went on with Hahn and MacCallum locking horns about whether voter verification and fraud are a “real issue.” Hahn called it “something conservatives say when they whine to lose,” and he connected it to former President Donald Trump’s false claims to his supporters before they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s time for them to stop pushing these big lies,” Hahn shouted.

“Well then why would you be concerned about voter verification,” MacCallum retorted. “You should zero concerns if what you said is true.”

When Schlapp managed to get back into the mix, he invoked an old story about a Republican operative in North Carolina who was convicted of voter fraud.

“It can’t just be voter fraud when a Republican does it,” Schlapp said, which prompted Hahn to snark “they’re the only ones who do it.”

“Let me finish!” Schlapp shot back before concluding his point.

The clash between Schlapp and Hahn is a sequel of sorts since the two of them fought it out on Fox last week over the Biden administration’s policy on migrant children. The segment escalated into a fight over the “big lie” about the 2020 election, which prompted Bill Hemmer to remark “You guys would be great in a bar, but not at 10 in the morning.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

