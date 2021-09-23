‘Let Me Finish Yamiche’: Psaki Battles PBS Reporter on ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Haitians

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor had a tense back-and-forth over the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers amid the current situation at the U.S. Southern border.

The flare-up from the Thursday White House press briefing began when Alcindor asked Psaki why President Joe Biden isn’t personally speaking out against the alleged mistreatment of Haitians around the border. Psaki answered that Biden has had many pressing matters to address, but she prefaced that retort by saying, “I’ve represented to you all his point of view. His point of view is also reflected in the actions that have been taken through the administration.”

Alcindor acknowledged Psaki as a spokeswoman for the president, but she invoked the “traumatizing” images coming from the border as she kept up the pressure.

Why isn’t the president telling people himself these images that people say look like slavery are wrong? Me, as president, I, as president, condemn them. How is he not doing that? Why is he not doing that? And what are people to take away from the fact that he is not at the bully pulpit himself talking about these images?

Psaki replied that Biden’s actions speak to how “horrible” the situation is, and that the rest of the administration agrees it is unacceptable. Alcindor then invoked Daniel Foote, the U.S.’ special envoy to Haiti, who resigned today in protest of the administration deporting illegal immigrants back to Haiti after calling it “inhumane.”

Psaki argued that Foote wasn’t specific about which Haiti policy aspect he was condemning, but as Alcindor said “he was quite specific,” Psaki cut in and told her to “let me finish.”

“What I noted earlier before is that we have taken very specific actions as it relates to the horrific photos that we are not going to stand for in this administration,” Psaki said. “I don’t know if he was referring to that or something else.”

Alcindor once again moved in to make a counterpoint, Psaki once again said “let me finish, Yamiche.” She concluded by claiming Foote didn’t raise his immigration concerns in previous meetings.

