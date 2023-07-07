‘Like Watching National Geographic’: Mediaite’s Colby Hall Compares Zuckerberg-Musk to Territorial Gorillas After Threads Launch

With dueling social media networks, tit-for-tat taunts, and a possible actual fistfight in the offing, the battle between Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Elon Musk reminds Colby Hall of old National Geographic nature specials, the Mediaite founding editor told NewsNation’s Marni Hughes on Friday.

Meta’s launch of Threads — a Twitter-competing adjunct to Instagram that debuted this week — brought Zuckerberg out of Twitter retirement and elicited legal threats from Musk and Twitter, to add to the physical ones.

It’s big drama in Big Tech terms, and not unlike certain nature shows in the spectacle, said Hall, who also noted that there actually could be an upside to all this.

Following a report from NewsNation’s Sloane Glass on the billionaire spat, anchor Hughes asked Hall whether Round One of the brawl goes to Zuckerberg after the Threads launch racked up big numbers.

“I think so far, yes. Right now, it looks like Zuckerberg’s getting the better of Elon Musk,” said Hall. “But I have to tell you, watching that package that Sloane did just then, I kind of felt like I was watching an old National Geographic with Jane Goodall talking about silverback gorillas and being territorial.”

“I mean, it’s so like, the anthropology here it’s kind of crazy. That you have two of the most powerful and wealthiest men literally going head-to-head and using social media as a battle, which could all just be an undercard for this silly cage match, which is absurd and stupid, but wildly entertaining. And, you know, if that goes off, I’d pay for pay-per-view to watch Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg go at it, as silly as it sounds,” he said. “So yeah, there’s lots of personality, lots of drama. I think there’s a lot yet still to evolve.”

It isn’t all about the show, though. In addition to Musk’s claims that former Twitter employees joined Meta and basically used their insider knowledge to “steal” from Twitter, Hall pointed out that the enormous number of sign-ups, and the epic unpopularity of Musk’s rule at Twitter mean this has real-world consequences. Possibly to include, as Hughes noted, in the context of the 2024 election.

In the end, though, it’s possible this could all benefit the consumer, Hall said.

“It’s hard to say whether or not it will be truly the ‘Twitter Killer,'” he said of Threads. “I don’t think it will. But if it forces Elon Musk to make some changes and make Twitter a better product, then I think that’ll be good for everyone.”

