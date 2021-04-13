South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity that President Biden is “paving the way for another 9/11” by removing forces from Afghanistan.

Graham said this in response to a Washington Post report that Biden plans on a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, 20 years after 9/11. The plan has been largely celebrated by Democrats while many Republicans have criticized it.

Graham reacted to Biden’s foreign policy so far by calling him an “incredibly destabilizing American president” while pointing to tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border, Iranian nuclear capabilities, and now Afghanistan.

Graham even said Afghanistan is “going to deteriorate pretty rapidly” and said Biden is “paving the way for another 9/11.”

“I think Joe Biden on foreign policy has been completely incompetent and destabilizing. What he’s done with the Iranians is a threat to everything we’ve accomplished in the Mideast, I just hope and pray that I’m wrong, but I know what was going to happen in Iraq and Afghanistan is going to be worse.”

