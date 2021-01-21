Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called out Amazon over reports they have offered to help the Biden Administration deliver coronavirus vaccines across America.

As President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark released a letter announcing the company is “ready to assist” the new president in fulfilling his promise to have 100 million Americans vaccinated in his first 100 days. The letter also asks that Amazon’s employees receive prioritized access to the vaccine as essential workers.

“The essential employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, AWS data centers, and Whole Foods Market stores across the country who cannot work from home should receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time,” Clark says.

Fox News has raised questions about the timing of Amazon’s offer, most of which revolve around whether Amazon ever extended their help to Trump while he was in office. When Graham spoke to Sandra Smith on Thursday, she asked “if it turns out that Jeff Bezos and Amazon put politics ahead of public health, should there be some sort of accountability there?”

Graham wasn’t sure how to hold Amazon accountable on this, but he called Bezos out for being “friendly to the Democratic cause” and for being the owner of The Washington Post. He added that “it’s pretty bad” if Amazon didn’t make the offer to Trump, then claimed that the drug companies who created the vaccines played politics in a similar way.

Here’s what I think: the drug companies had the vaccine, they knew it was going to work days before the election, they waited until after the election to announce it. I think if it was a Democratic president, they would have announced it before the election. I think what Amazon is doing is pretty disgusting, if, in fact, they could have helped the Trump administration and they chose not to because they don’t like him. That’s not a good moment for the Amazon company.

Trump publicly feuded with Bezos multiple times over the last four years, and the inadequate rollout of coronavirus vaccines was one of the last major criticisms against his administration.

