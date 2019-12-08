GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham called to suspend military training with Saudi Arabian forces on Fox News, following a mass shooting perpetrated by a member of the Saudi military that left three dead.

Graham spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, where he was asked to quickly opine on both the Pensacola shooting and the peace talks with the Taliban as his segment was ending.

“Number one, we need to suspend the program until we investigate. I like the idea of training foreign pilots and understanding how the American system works, I like allies. Saudi Arabia’s an ally, but there’s something really bad here fundamentally. We need to slow this program down and re-evaluate,” Graham said.

“As to negotiating with the Taliban, I think we’ve got this wrong,” Graham said. “I think what we should do is start negotiating with Pakistan. If Pakistan denied the Taliban safe haven in Pakistan, the war in Afghanistan would end in a matter of weeks. So, I want to try to get Pakistan to change their behavior through a free trade agreement for type of security performances, then talk with the Taliban. I want as much leverage as possible to end this war.”

