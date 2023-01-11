Lindsey Graham Claims ‘You Can’t Even Find’ Biden Docs Story Anywhere But Fox News After CBS Broke It and CNN Covered More Than Fox Did

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) dubiously claimed Wednesday non-Fox News media coverage of President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents is virtually nowhere to be found.

In reality, CBS News broke the story and CNN covered it more than Fox News did on the day it dropped.

On Monday, CBS reported that personal attorneys for the president found government material as they “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.”

The documents are from Biden’s tenure as vice president. Conservatives have jumped on the story after liberals excoriated former President Donald Trump when he was found to have classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

In August, the FBI raided Trump’s home in Florida after lawyers for the ex-president said he did not have any additional government material. The search turned up thousands of such documents.

On Wednesday’s The Story on Fox News, anchor Martha MacCallum asked Graham for his reaction.

“Senator, how are these two situations different?” she inquired. “How should this be handled?”

Graham praised Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy for his grilling of Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the matter.

“Well, number one, thank God for Peter,” he responded. “You got a room full of reporters and he was the only person to ask the administration, ‘Oh, by the way, apparently there were classified documents in a closet in a room outside the White House that belongs to the vice president and his Archives. And Peter was the only guy.”

The senator went on to call for a special counsel to investigate Biden, just as one is investigating Trump. Graham then went on to allege the story is not being covered by media outlets that aren’t Fox News:

I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply a special counsel to the mishandling of documents by President Biden when he was vice president. That’s what I think. I think if you don’t do that, it just reinforces the narrative that the media – by the way, you can’t find this story anywhere really but on Fox. Morning, noon, and night we heard about the raid on Mar-a-Largo and all kinds of stuff about the classified information in the hands of President Trump and his team. You can’t even find this on most networks. So, the idea of prosecuting President Trump for mishandling classified information after this has gone down dramatically.

“To be fair, there were other reporters in the room who did ask questions about this,” MacCallum noted. “They were summarily shut down.”

Graham’s claim about media coverage is suspect. As noted above, CBS News broke the story. Meanwhile, according to Media Matters, CNN devoted 107 minutes to the story on the night it broke, compared to Fox News’s 29 minutes. MSNBC dedicated 14 minutes to the topic.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com