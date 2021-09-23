Lindsey Graham Defends Border Patrol Actions in Texas: ‘The Man on Horseback is There to Protect Your Family’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had sharp words for the Biden administration regarding the Haitian refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border, defending the actions of the Border Patrol and demanding that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resign.

Graham made the comments in an appearance on The Story With Martha MacCallum, telling the Fox News host that the Border Patrol officers on horseback were “federal law enforcement officers with a duty to protect the border,” and they were not the “bad guys.”

The senator slammed President Joe Biden for having “surrendered the border to drug cartels, coyotes, and human smugglers [and] surrendered Afghanistan to the terrorists,” making it “a matter of time” before “the terrorists come through the border to kill us.”

“Here’s what I want to say to the American people,” Graham continued. “The man on horseback is there to protect your family. The people rushing our border have put us all under siege. I think the most inhumane thing going on right now in America is the men and women of the border patrol have been completely abandoned, demagogued, scapegoated and treated like dirt by elected officials in the Democratic Party and this administration.”

“I’m not unhappy,” he said. “I’m pissed. Secretary Mayorkas needs to resign. He’s incompetent. The border is not closed. It’s been surrendered.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

