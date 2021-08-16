Lindsey Graham Erupts Over Taliban Taking Afghanistan: ‘This Is a Bunch of Bullsh*t… I Hope We Kill All These Guys’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) erupted on Newsmax over the Taliban taking Afghanistan, telling Eric Bolling on Monday “this is a bunch of bullshit.”

Graham spoke with Bolling about the Taliban releasing prisoners, saying there are now “thousands of hardened jihadists, some foreign fighters, who will not only secure Afghanistan under medieval conditions, they will be coming after us.”

Bolling showed a clip from a Taliban commander speaking with CNN and remarked, “Any sort of negotiation with these killers — bad idea, I guess you agree.”

Graham said he does, and reacted to the comments from that Taliban commander saying “one day mujahedeen will have victory and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world”:

This is a bunch of bullshit. So I just wanted to tell you. I hope we kill all these guys. There will be an armed resistance formed in Afghanistan. The Taliban are hated by the Afghan people. They’re going to be pushed back and we need to empower that pushback.

“There’s only one option available to America: fight the war in the enemy’s backyard, not ours,” Graham continued, accusing President Joe Biden of “putting America at risk.”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

