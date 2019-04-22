Lindsey Graham Goes Off After Release of Mueller Report: The Media’s ‘Trying to Destroy’ Trump’s Presidency

Senator Lindsey Graham joined Sean Hannity tonight for his first big interview since the release of the Mueller report.

Graham first knocked the idea that “the Mueller report is not the final word on all things Tromp, Russian collusion, obstruction” when “I thought we all trusted Mueller.”

He said no matter what Democratic leaders say, there’s going to be a “stampede” to impeach Trump. “The Mueller report to me,” Graham said, “is vindication of President Trump.”

Hannity asked about the political ramifications for Democrats if they’re “not serving the American people.”

“They’ll get punished in 2020,” Graham responded, “and I think President Trump will get reelected.”

At one point he reiterated his expectation of an impeachment “stampede” before saying, “The media is not covering the Trump presidency, they’re trying to destroy it. The Democratic party doesn’t accept the fact that President Trump won, so at the end of the day, we’re gonna have to deal with this in 2020 at the ballot box.”

He also spoke with Hannity about the investigations he wants to see done, including into the use of the infamous Steele dossier.

